Evansville Man Arrested for DUI With Two-Year-Old in Car

An Evansville man is behind bars following a DUI arrest with a two-year-old in the car.

Indiana State Police said that 26-year-old Christopher Fowler was stopped near North Governor and East Colombia St for driving erratically. Fowler’s two-year-old daughter was in the vehicle during the traffic stop, in which Fowler’s blood alcohol content was .14%

Fowler was taken into custody for Driving while Intoxicated with a Passenger less than 18 years of age, Neglect of a Dependent, and Driving While Intoxicated. The two-year-old was released to her mother. Fowler remains in Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

