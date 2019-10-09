Evansville Man Arrested for Driving Through Work Zone While Intoxicated

An Evansville man is behind bars for driving through a work zone along Lloyd Expressway late Tuesday night.

30-year-old Kevontae Terry remains in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond. According to Evansville Police affidavit, an officer arrived to a Warrick County Deputy who was with Terry’s vehicle near the intersection of Lloyd Expressway and Fielding Road. The deputy was working traffic detail for the work zone area along the Lloyd. The deputy saw Terry’s car going eastbound from Green River Road, hitting multiple traffic cones and coming close to workers in the area. The deputy got behind the car to stop the vehicle and warn the workers ahead of the car.

Terry’s vehicle stopped near the zone. The deputy had Terry step out of the car. According to the affidavit, Terry told the deputy that he had taken Ambien before getting into the vehicle. Terry failed a field test and was taken to Deaconess Midtown for a blood draw. Following the blood draw, he was booked in Vanderburgh County Jail for Operating A Vehicle While Intoxicated.

