Evansville Man Arrested for Driving Intoxicated With Children in the Car

Indiana State Police say an Evansville man is facing multiple charges for driving intoxicated with children in the car.

Chad Young was charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with Passengers less than 18 years of age, Possession of Marijuana, Cited for Child Restraint Violation, Cited for Learner’s Permit Violation and Cited for Improper Display of License Plate.

ISP says Young was stopped in Vanderburgh County Friday morning for improper display of a license plate. When the trooper approached the vehicle he detected the odor of marijuana.

The 30-year-old was driving with his three-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son. ISP says his daughter was sleeping in the back seat without any type of child restraint.

The trooper also detected the odor of alcohol while talking to Young.

ISP says Young failed a field sobriety test.

Additionally, a small amount of marijuana was found inside his vehicle. The children were released to their mother.

Further investigation conducted at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital revealed Young was under the influence of marijuana and had a blood alcohol content of .14%.

He was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Comments

comments