Evansville Man Arrested Crashing Stolen Vehicle

Evansville Police say 24-year-old Jermaine Sanders led them on a chase overnight in a stolen vehicle before crashing.

An officer attempted to pull over Sanders for a traffic violation near Saint Joseph Avenue and Saint Joseph Industrial Drive.

Instead of stopping, Sander fled the scene, weaving into oncoming traffic. The pursuit was terminated due to the circumstances.

A short time later, another officer spotted Sanders fleeing on foot from the vehicle after it crashed near Mohr Road. The sheriff’s office says Sanders surrendered after a k-9 was deployed.

Further investigation revealed Sanders was involved in a domestic battery that occurred earlier Wednesday in the 900 block of Line Street. He allegedly assaulted the victim and then stole their vehicle.

After being taken to a local hospital for medical clearance, Sanders was taken to Vanderburgh County Jail. He faces a list of charges including resisting law enforcement, auto theft, robbery, and domestic battery.

