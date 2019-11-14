Evansville Man Arrested in Connection With Murder of Amon Johnson

An Evansville man has been arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Amon Johnson. Dalarrius Tyquon Jackson, 26, was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail at 11:34 a.m. Thursday on a murder warrant stemming from 2018.

Johnson was found dead in an alleyway in the 600 block of East Missouri Street on November 6th, 2018. Police say Johnson died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect is being held without bond.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online as we continue to update this story.

Related content:

Comments

comments