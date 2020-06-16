Evansville Man Arrested in Connection With Monday Shooting Incident

An Evansville man was arrested on felony charges of intimidation and battery committed with a deadly weapon on Monday after police say he barricaded himself for a few hours inside of his Evansville home.

Police say a man arrived at the hospital on Monday with a gunshot wound to his leg and told hospital officials that he had been shot by 43-year-old Joshua Dale Williams of Evansville, Indiana.

As an investigation into the incident was being conducted, it was confirmed that Williams had a felony warrant for intimidation from an incident that happened a few weeks ago. Officers later located Williams at his home on Missouri St. in Evansville.

Police say two different witnesses told them that Williams was likely armed inside of his home. A perimeter was set up and negotiators were called to make contact with Williams.

Williams then barricaded himself inside the home for a few hours, but a search warrant was obtained.

Negotiators were able to get Williams to surrender, at which point he was taken into custody without incident around 11:30 p.m.

