Evansville Man Arrested in Connection to March Homicide Investigation

On March 25, the Evansville Police Department released information about a death investigation that occurred on March 24 involving eighty-nine-year-old, Charles Quinn, at 1820 E. Illinois St in Evansville, Indiana.

The case was being treated as a homicide investigation.

On April 17, 44-year-old Adam Christopher Hartley of Evansville, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of Quinn.

Hartley is being held at the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.

