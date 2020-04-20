EvansvilleIndiana

Evansville Man Arrested in Connection to March Homicide Investigation

Adam Kight 3 hours ago
On March 25, the Evansville Police Department released information about a death investigation that occurred on March 24 involving eighty-nine-year-old, Charles Quinn, at 1820 E. Illinois St in Evansville, Indiana.

The case was being treated as a homicide investigation.

On April 17, 44-year-old Adam Christopher Hartley of Evansville, Indiana, was arrested in connection with the death of Quinn.

Hartley is being held at the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center.

