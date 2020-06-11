Evansville Man Arrested in Connection With Infant’s Death

Less than a minute

An Evansville man is behind bars in connection with the death of a three-month-old baby.

Rashid Caruthers, 23, is facing charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.

According to Evansville Police, they received a call Wednesday night for a medical emergency involving a child.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Covert Ave. Upon arrival, medical responders attempted to resuscitate the infant but were unsuccessful.

The infant was identified as Kendrick Caruthers.

Caruthers was identified as the suspect and was subsequentially arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be given at this time

