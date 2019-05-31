Evansville Man Arrested in Connection With Fentanyl Overdose Death

An Evansville man has been arrested in connection with a fentanyl overdose resulting in death. United States Attorney Josh Minkler announced Friday the arrest of 25-year-old Kalib Scott Powell for the distribution of a schedule one controlled substance.

Powell is accused of selling fentanyl to Jacilynn Holifield, 22, of Evansville on February 21st. Holifield is believed to have used the fentanyl powder up to and through February 23rd.

Holifield was found deceased on the morning of February 24th. A forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy determined Holifield’s cause of death as fentanyl intoxication.

If convicted, Powell faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

The investigation was conducted by the Evansville office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, Evansville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Internal Revenue Service, and other law enforcement agencies with support from the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.

Comments

comments