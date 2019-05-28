Evansville Man Arrested in Connection With Eden Ct. Shooting

An Evansville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting. Evansville police arrested 37-year-old Willie Pickett on charges connected with the shooting of 37-year-old Donald Burkett.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Eden Court at 6:50 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and found Burkett suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police received information that Pickett was the suspect and found him in a nearby apartment.

He was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail for battery with a firearm.

