An Evansville man is in jail for molesting a child.

Police say they arrested 20-year-old Khirrek Morris, who was found by the victim’s mother under her bed.

The minor told police she talked to Morris through the social media app Snapchat before meeting. She also said they met three other times before Morris was caught.

Morris is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

He faces five counts of child molestation.

