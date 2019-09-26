Evansville Man Arrested for Chasing Teen in Apartment Parking Lot With a Knife

An Evansville man has been arrested for chasing a teen in an apartment parking lot with a knife.

52-year-old Timothy Burkstead is held without bond in Vanderburgh County Jail for Attempted Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation.

According to a police affidavit, Evansville Police were called to the 4900 block of Tippecanoe Drive. They talked to the 15-year-old, who told them that they were walking in the parking lot when they saw Burkstead standing in the lot with the knife. When the victim asked where he was staying, Burkstead “pointed the knife at him, lunged at him with it, and started yelling at him”, according to the affidavit. Burkstead then chased the teen back to their apartment door, where the teen called police.

When EPD arrived, they questioned Burkstead about the incident. Burkstead told police that he was standing in the parking lot waiting on a friend and that he used the knife to help start his vehicle. After police searched his apartment, they located the knife and it fit the description of the knife that was lunged at the teen.

Burkstead was arrested without incident.

