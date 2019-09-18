Evansville Man Arrested on Battery, Resisting Arrest Charges

Evansville police arrested Brent Dillion, 34, of Evansville on Sept. 17th on charges of battery and resisting arrest.

Police said they were called to the Meijer’s parking lot around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fight in progress. Police said Dillion is alleged to have battered Kerry Dubuque, the friend of his ex-girlfriend, Natasha Tome.

According to Tome, she and Dillion had an altercation at Evans School. After the altercation, Dillion followed the pair to Meijer, exited his vehicle and began assaulting Dubuque, hitting him ten times in the head with his fist.

Dubuque sustained severe injuries and was transported to Deaconess Midtown.

Police said Dillion believed Tome was having an affair with Dubuque.

Dillion was then transported to Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

