Evansville Man Arrested for Barricading Himself in a Home With a Child

An Evansville man remains in Vanderburgh County Jail after barricading himself in a home with a child Thursday.

Evansville Police said 24-year-old Keiave Tapp committed criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent when he wouldn’t allow a woman to get to her child at a home on East Chandler Ave.

After Tapp wouldn’t open the door for the child’s mother, police was called to the scene. Tapp told officers that he wasn’t going to give the child over. He started barricading the front door with couches. Once EPD kicked open the door, they located the child in a crib. Following a search of the home, Tapp was located in a basement crawl space and taken in by police.

