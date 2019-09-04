Evansville Man Arrested for Attempted Rape, Assault

An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday after he tried to rape a woman in Garvin Park.

According to Evansville police, they were dispatched to Garvin Park for a welfare check. Once there, they encountered Charles Paraham and the victim. Paraham told officers the victim pushed him into the lake.

The victim told officers Paraham had coerced her into a wooded area of the park, near the lake, and then propositioned her for sex. The victim says she refused and that’s when Paraham assaulted her, held her against her will and threatened her with a knife.

According to the case affidavit, the victim escaped Paraham’s control pushing him into the lake and ran for help.

The case affidavit says a witness was interviewed who said he heard screaming on the north side of the lake. The witness says he heard Paraham threaten the victim.

Further investigation of the area showed signs of a struggle on the path in the wooded area.

According to the case affidavit, Paraham told officers he and the victim got into an altercation over a drug that debt was owed to him. Paraham says he and the victim smoked meth, drank beer and vodka earlier that day.

During the course of the interview, he admitted to coercing the victim into the woods, holding the knife and forcing the victim to the ground. He denies threatening to cut the victim.

The case affidavit says an unused and packaged condom was found in Paraham’s property. The condom packaging appeared to be in new condition despite telling officers he did not use condoms since he is married.

Paraham is charged with rape, criminal confinement, intimidation, and battery.

He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

