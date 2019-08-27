Evansville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

This afternoon at approximately 3:24, Trooper Fulton was patrolling US 41 near St. George Road when he observed the driver of a 1995 Honda Accord traveling south in a reckless manner. The vehicle was clocked by radar at 82 mph and was swerving in and out of traffic. Trooper Fulton stopped the vehicle just north of Lynch Road and discovered the driver and passenger had knife wounds and were traveling to an Evansville Hospital for treatment. The driver was identified as Sean Keith, 30, of Evansville and his passenger was identified as Stephanie Marshall, 28, of Evansville. Both individuals were transported to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

Further investigation revealed Keith and Marshall were driving in northern Vanderburgh County when an argument erupted between the two of them. Keith allegedly pulled over at unknown location, exited his vehicle, approached the passenger’s side and allegedly stabbed Marshall. Troopers believe Keith was attempting to stab Marshall in the neck area, but was stabbed in her hand when she tried to defend herself. Keith received his injury during the stabbing. After the stabbing incident, Keith was in the process of driving Marshall to an Evansville Hospital when he was stopped on US 41 near Lynch Road for reckless driving. After Keith was treated for his injury, he was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Marshall is still being treated for her injuries.

A mug photo was not available at the time this news release was issued.

