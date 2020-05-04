Evansville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend

An Evansville man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the stomach with a knife.

47-year-old Derek Hunter of Evansville was arrested on Sunday after stabbing his girlfriend, Kibrea Wills, over her playing music in their apartment, according to police.

Evansville police responded to a call from Hunter, who claimed he stabbed Wills in self-defense after she pulled a gun on him.

Police later reported that Hunter was the one who pulled a gun on Wills before grabbing a knife and stabbing her.

Wills was taken to St. Vincent for emergency care. The victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Hunter Was Booked Into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the Following Charges:

All Criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

