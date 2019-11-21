Evansville Man Arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery

An Evansville man remains in Vanderburgh County Jail after being arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery.

25-year-old Justin McMorris is facing potential charges of Attempted Armed Robbery, Criminal Recklessness, Theft, and other charges following an incident that took place in an Evansville apartment in September.

According to police affidavit, McMorris and another person went to the apartment on Savannah Drive on September 15, demanding money from items taken from them by someone in the apartment. When the person refused, McMorris took a handgun out of a backpack and continue to demand money or the item. McMorris then shot several times into the apartment and at the TV in the apartment. A one-year-old child was standing near the doorway and started to cry when the shooting happened. McMorris ran from the apartment. A warrant was issued for his arrest in October.

McMorris was already out on bond for a 2018 arrest of Carrying a Handgun with prior conviction, Dealing Marijuana, and Theft of a Firearm.

