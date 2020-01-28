Evansville Man Arrested for Assaulting a Person With Tool Box

An Evansville man remains behind bars at Vanderburgh County Jail following being accused of assaulting a woman with a tool box.

According to Evansville Police, 41-year-old Anthony Vivians is accused of Battery With A Deadly Weapon, Criminal Mischief, Resisting Law Enforcement and other charges following an altercation that took place just past Midnight Tuesday.

In an affidavit, Vivians entered into a home on East Chandler Street near South Morton Ave. Vivians kicked open the door and confronted a victim in their room. He took the person’s Apple Watch and threw an item into the television. As he was walking out the door, the victim tried to retrieve the watch. He turned around a pointed a handgun at the victim before taking off through the front door.

Soon after, Vivians returned to the home and entered the back door to confront the victim again. The victim told Vivians that they were calling police and he pulled his gun out again, threatening to kill the victim. A second person confronted Vivians. Vivians picked up a heavy tool box and struck that person in the head four times. Vivians took off again.

EPD was able to locate Vivans in a vehicle on Powell Avenue, a block away from the home. Vivians didn’t have a handgun. Police had to use force to remove Vivans from the vehicle. The car was also believed to have driven over part of a playground at the corner of Powell Ave and Evans Ave.

Vivians is being held without bond at Vanderburgh County Jail.

