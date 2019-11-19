Evansville Man Arrested for Arson at Apartment Monday

An Evansville man remains behind bars after being arrested for Arson on Monday.

61-year-old David McIntyre is in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond after admitting to setting a fire in his apartment at Lucas Place II on West Michigan St. According to police affidavit, Evansville Police arrived at the apartment after 3:30pm to a report of an intentional fire. EPD and Evansville Fire Department went into the apartment with heavy smoke and McIntyre inside. Crews were able to get the fire out inside the apartment.

During the investigation, EPD located handwritten notes by McIntyre that was addressed to Lucas Place II. He admitted to police he was upset with the management of the complex because “they did not treat veterans with care and the few that did were mistreated by the others,” according to the affidavit.

He admitted to intentionally setting the fire inside the apartment, which is surrounded by numerous veterans. According to EPD, McIntyre’s actions potentially endangered the well-beings of others and their properties. He was taken to Vanderburgh County Jail.

