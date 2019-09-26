Evansville Man Arrested for Armed Assault on Parrett Street

An Evansville man is behind bars after an armed robbery took place in early September near Haynie’s Corner.

23-year-old Drew Ellis is facing potential charges of Robbery and Battery following an incident in the 900 block of Parrett St. According to police affidavit, Ellis and another offender approached one male and two females just past midnight on September 1st.

Ellis and the other offender approached the three people on the sidewalk. When they wouldn’t leave the three people alone, the male in the group pulled out a handgun on Ellis and the other offender. This led to Ellis falling down into a bush and the other offender leaving the scene. But, when the male put the handgun away, Ellis and the other offender assaulted the male, taking the handgun.

A Lyft/Uber driver saw the fight and went to help pull Ellis and the other offender off the victim. One of the two pointed the handgun on the driver and pulled the trigger but, the gun didn’t fire. Ellis and the offender took off from the scene.

The next day, one of the female victims was contacted by Ellis on Facebook, saying that they would return the male’s stolen items if they were to get the female’s address. The female contacted Evansville Police. Ellis was arrested on Sept. 25. He is held on $15,000 cash bond in Vanderburgh County Jail.

