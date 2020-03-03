Evansville Man Arrested for Alleged Break-in Attempt

An Evansville man is facing a number of charges including Residential Entry and Public Intoxication after police say he attempted to enter an apartment unit in Evansville while under the influence on Monday.

On Monday, officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the Eco Square Apartments located at 700 Chateau Drive in Evansville, Indiana in reference to a disorderly conduct incident.

While en route to the apartment complex, dispatch informed officers of multiple calls reporting an intoxicated male screaming in the courtyard, attempting to break into multiple apartments.

After arriving at the location, the suspect in question was located and identified by police as 33-year-old Jacob Beyers of Evansville, Indiana. Beyers was taken into police custody and witnesses/victims were interviewed by police.

One victim interviewed by police said that he awake from his bed around midnight, to the noise of Beyers banging on his front door, who also attempted to open the victim’s window.

The victim says Beyers was yelling out for a person by the name of Mallory, so the victim informed Beyers that he had the wrong apartment and closed the door.

After closing the door, the victim went to retrieve a firearm from his bedroom, at which point Beyers shattered the window next to his front door.

When officers took Beyers into custody, he had cuts and lacerations on his right hand and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. A witness at the scene also confirmed the events that took place between Beyers and the victim.

Beyers was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and booked on the following charges:

Criminal Mischief

Residential Entry

Residential Entry

Disorderly Conduct

Disorderly Conduct

Resist Law Enforcement

Public Intoxication

All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

