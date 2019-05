Timothy Williams of Evansville has been hurt in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 64.

The motorcycle reportedly ran into the back of a semi-trailer near Okawville around 10:00 A.M. Saturday.

Police say Williams was traveling in the westbound lane and for unknown reasons switched lanes, causing him to hit the semi.

Williams was ejected from the motorcycle and was airlifted due to injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

