Evansville Man Accused of Stealing From Employer, Faces Multiple Charges After EPD Investigation

The former General Manager of an Evansville car lot is under investigation.

Thousands of dollars in bad checks dating back to 2018 have been written by that man, according to the Evansville Police Department.

According to a court affidavit, he purchased numerous cars, paid off his mortgage, paid off medical bills and even used the car lot’s business-account for personal reasons.

“We lived together for six months and dated for about a year, its disgusting, he portrayed himself as that was his money, the cars, the trucks, he said those were his, I drove all of them not knowing,” Stacy Henderson said.

Henderson is talking about 43-year-old Thomas Jeremy White. A few months ago, he was the sales manager of Neuhoff Auto Sales in Evansville. He’s accused of taking more than $50,000 from the car lot.

One of the owners of Neuhoff Auto Sales says that she was cleaning out White’s desk when she stumbled upon old checks with her signatures on them – checks that she did not sign or authorize.

Owner of Neuhoff Auto Sales, Steve Neuhoff released a statement regarding the incident.

I have been instructed by my attorneys not to comment on the matter while the case is still pending unfortunately. The facts will come out as the case plays out in court. At this time, we will make no further comment. – Steve Nuehoff, Neuhoff Auto Sales

Another statement was released speaking out on the incident, this time from Senior Sales Associate Nick Byers of Neuhoff Auto Sales.

For 25 years, our bosses have been in business and have always done right by people. This is a sad situation and it is unfortunate that someone would take advantage of Mr. and Mrs. Neuhoff. We are not in the business of publicly bashing people. We are confident in the Vanderburgh County prosecutor and his team and are certain that the matter will take its proper course. -Senior Sales Associate at Neuhoff Auto Sales, Nick Byers

“This has been going for quite a while. I talked to the detective in charge of this case and he said there is a substantial amount of money they’re finding now, that has been missing or moved around, that sort of thing” Sgt. Nick Winsett of the EPD said.

44News caught up with White at his new place of employment, Edge Auto Sales – just seconds away from where he used to work. According to Edge Auto Sales, White is the company’s General Sales Manager. In another attempt to hear what White had to say, 44News spoke to him once again, this time on Monday, before his court hearing.

White didn’t have much to say during either exchange.

Originally arrested this past Friday, White was held over the weekend at the Vanderburgh County Jail. After posting bond, he went in front of a Vanderburgh County judge where he entered a plea of not guilty.

