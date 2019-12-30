Evansville Man Accused of Hit-and-Run While Intoxicated

An Evansville man has been arrested after hitting two vehicles and leaving the scene in Jasper.

Jasper Police say 33-year-old Aaron Hancock was heading northbound on Manor Drive and struck two parked cars near the intersection of 36th Street.

Hancock fled the scene in an attempt to evade arrest. A short time later, Hancock was located in the woods close to where the accident happened.

Hanock was found to be under the influence of alcohol and test double the legal limit.

He was arrested and lodged into the Dubois County Jail.

Comments

comments