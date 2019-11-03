Evansville Man Accused of Child Molestation

A 19-year-old Evansville man was arrested and charged with child molesting.

Police say Gage Cook is facing charges stemming from a March incident with a 12-year-old girl.

During an interview at Holly’s House, the alleged victim told investigators that Cook had put his hand on her thigh and kept trying to put his hand in her pants, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cook originally denied the allegations but later confessed that he and the victim were in a bedroom making sexual comments.

The victim told Cook that she was going to tell her father, but Cook said she wouldn’t be believed.

According to the affidavit, after initially agreeing to take a polygraph test, Cook stopped answering a detective’s text messages.

Cook was booked into jail on Saturday with bond set at $10,000.

He’s due for an initial court appearance Nov. 7.

