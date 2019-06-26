Evansville Man Accused of Child Exploitation

According to Court Records, Brandon Schaeffer, 21 of Evansville, is facing child exploitation charge from an investigation out of Indianapolis.

Affidavit states that Schaeffer was arrested in Evansville for offering a 13-year-old money for Snapchat video and images of the child. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department talked to the child, who said they would be paid money for wearing only underwear. Schaeffer asked for the child for their age and lied to the child, starting that he was 17. The child’s mother found Schaffer’s phone number and email address, giving that to police.

Schaeffer is already facing Child Exploitation charge from January of this year in a separate case. He is being held on $50,000 Cash bond, with an initial hearing of formal charges related to the Indianapolis case to take place on Monday, July 1st.

Comments

comments