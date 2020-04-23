Evansville Loses Millions in Business

The financial effects of the looming Coronavirus pandemic will be felt for months, if not years.

Jim Wood with the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau says the community expects to bounce back, but they’ve taken a huge hit as several events have been canceled, and many organizers have decided to not reschedule.

“Our records just from what we manage, this does not include meetings and conventions that are managed by hotel properties individually, we’ve lost over 20 meetings and conventions, representing about 11,000 hotel room nights with an estimated economic impact of $10,000,000. So we’ve lost a lot of business. We understood that the business is taken all the way into the summer. Some of that business has rebooked with us in future years. Such as, Mock Trials has rebooked with us next year. Jehovah’s Witness we lost, and they’ll be coming back maybe in the fall in a modified fashion, but it’ll be more likely back again next year. We are working with our clients diligently to find new dates, new years for them, for those that have canceled. We will continue to work as hard as we can to reinvigorate our economy, the tourism economy in the fall year, and really into 2021,” Wood said.

Wood says they’re hoping to get those events to come back to the area, but it’s hard to plan what’s next as those stay-at-home orders keep getting extended.

“It’s a waiting game at this point, because even our clients are unsure what they want to do. It starts with them first. What do they want to do? How do they want to handle things? Moving forward, what do their board of directors want to do? That includes their associations and corporations. We see some companies saying no travel, no meetings, no gatherings until 2021. There are just individual agendas happening out there with different businesses. So, we’re staying in touch with them with what they want to do, and we are tracing those time lines so we can give back to them when they’ve asked us to,” Wood said.

Hotels alone have lost thousands, and occupancy remains low.

“We’ve seen that. We’re sitting right around the 20-21% occupancy rate. So, we’re down significantly from where we were in the high 60s. So, the average room rate is down around $20 for an occupied room. We’re going to slowly see growth coming back. Twenty percent is probably what we’re going to see for the month of April. We’re hoping May will be 25-30%. June will maybe in the 35-40% area. So, growth will come back incrementally. We don’t anticipate hotel occupancy to get back to normal until sometime next year. Being optimistic, maybe we’ll be at 80% come October, November or December. However, if we have a recurrence of the COVID-19, we’re going to have to redo those forecasts significantly yet again,” Wood said.

However, Wood says the community should be able to financially recover from the looming pandemic.

“In terms of bouncing back, what we are going to do is encourage our local citizens and the surrounding towns to come to Evansville, visit our restaurants, visit our shops, spend money and share that staycation message, and that might not happen this year. I think travel is going to be down, and that includes jumping into airplanes and taking off. We are going to encourage travel once the bans are lifted, and we will be encouraging everyone to come to Evansville to take a look at all the attractions and all the amenities that we have to offer, in hopes of bringing back our economy as we know it.”

