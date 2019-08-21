Evansville Living Announces Idea Home 2020 Project

A new Evansville Living project was announced at a press conference Wednesday.

The Idea Home will be located in the 1800 block of Pebble Beach Drive in Newburgh, IN.

“We are really happy to again produce this Evansville Living signature project. The Evansville Living Idea Home 2020, the sixth Idea Home project Tucker Publishing Group has initiated, will bring together the home building and home decor community along with a charitable partner to present the latest ideas in residential living,” says Kristen K. Tucker, Publisher, and Editor of Evansville Living. “Our team is looking forward to chronicling the home’s progress in each issue of Evansville Living until the Idea Home opens for public tours Oct. 16, 2020.”

The project will be initiated by Tucker Publishing Group.

Evansville Living is committed to raising significant funds for area charities with each Idea Home.

