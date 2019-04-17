Evansville Job Fair Offers 350 Employers in One Location

The unemployment rate in the Hoosier State held steady at nearly four percent last month, but community leaders here in Evansville are hoping to improve that number.

The C.K. Newsome Center offered a perfect environment for folks on the hunt for a job with 350 employers available.

U.S. Congressman Larry Buschon partnered with Work One Southwest Indiana, the Southwestern Indiana Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Evansville to bring more employers directly into the community.

“Having so many employers here in one place makes it really easy,” says Evansville resident Kevin Campbell.

The difficulty of landing a job is made easier for those who attended Evansville’s job fair. 350 employers in one place allows for countless opportunities. Some job seekers are looking for an immediate position, while others have a specific field in mind.

“Factory work, preferably driving a forklift. I am pretty good at that, and I’ve got some interesting leads,” says Campbell.

A better opportunity is what led Kevin Campbell to Indiana in the first place.

“I’ve had some good jobs since I’ve been here. I actually came here, went to school, graduated from Ivy Tech, and got employed by Toyota in Princeton.”

Campbell says finding work in Evansville was no problem.

“I am working part-time now, and I am trying to go full-time as soon as possible,” he says.

It’s just getting ahead of the curve, and onto the American dream that’s difficult for Campbell, and countless others across America.

“I’m trying to buy a house. That’s the real reason. I want a home so I need a little more time,” says Campbell.

Families of all kinds, and people of all backgrounds are trying to better their position in life through employment. The City of Evansville and its employers are stepping up, and some say they have never seen such a large job fair with a plethora of potential employers.

“Never one like this. I am from southern Illinois, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

“I think it’s very easy. If you want a job you can find a job here. Yes,” says Campbell.

The job fair wrapped up today.

Meantime here in the Tri-State this week Kentucky and Indiana lawmakers signed a deal to bridge the gap between the two states, so Kentuckians and Hoosiers can find the best job no matter where they live.

