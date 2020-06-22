Evansville House Fire Leaves Five Displaced

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire that happened over the weekend, involving several Evansville homes.

The fire happened near the intersection of S. Grand Ave. and Adams Ave. shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Neighbors near the home spotted the fire, which appeared to have started within some wood that was stacked between several homes.

Slide 1/7 | Slide 2/7 | Slide 3/7 | Slide 4/7 | Slide 5/7 | Slide 6/7 | Slide 7/7 | Photos Courtesy EFD

By the time crews arrived, they found fire extending into the attic of one home and spreading through the yard to other nearby houses.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, though five adults were displaced.

Recommended Articles

Fire Officials Investigate Muhlenberg County Fires as Arson

Evansville Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Fire

Cause of Evansville House Fire Likely to Remain Unknown, EFD Says

Comments

comments