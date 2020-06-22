Evansville House Fire Leaves Five Displaced
Officials with the Evansville Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire that happened over the weekend, involving several Evansville homes.
The fire happened near the intersection of S. Grand Ave. and Adams Ave. shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Neighbors near the home spotted the fire, which appeared to have started within some wood that was stacked between several homes.
By the time crews arrived, they found fire extending into the attic of one home and spreading through the yard to other nearby houses.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, though five adults were displaced.
