Evansville House Fire Under Investigation

A house fire in Evansville is currently under investigation.

The fire happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Elsas Avenue.

According to the Evansville Fire Department, a man and his dog were inside when the fire started, but they were both able to get out of the burning home safely.

“It appeared to start in the kitchen area. This is a duplex, so the other occupant had smoke damage to her side of the building, but no fire or structural damage,” Evansville Fire Department District Chief Tim Krack said.

Fire officials say that for now, the duplex will remain vacant.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

