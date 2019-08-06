Evansville Hosts National Night Out

Every year on the first Tuesday of August people around the nation come together for the annual National Night Out.

Police say this builds a relationship between neighbors and law enforcement working to bring the community closer together.

“It’s a way to understand what everyone does,” said event organizer Dave Ballew.

An opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Hundreds turned out at Wesselman Park for more than two hours – meeting with local law enforcement and getting a chance to meet the very people working to keep them safe.

“It’s still important to come together as a community would you can come to something like this,” said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “You can see the mayor, you can see the police chief, you can see the fire chief, there are a lot of people you can see and make contacts with, you can’t do that with every community.”

The night out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness.

Others say it’s a great way to strengthen neighborhood spirit, all while sending a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

“Let them meet their public servants that protect them, the police department, the fire department, let them see them on their own level and not when something bad is going on but in a good positive way,” said event organizer Linda Jones.

Children got a chance to try the firefighting challenge course, rope rappelling and a soda blaster.

There was plenty of free food, games and fun for the community. Police even showed off the city’s k-9 units, swat team, bomb squad, and meth suppression unit.

“So get to come out here, know the first responders, and be in there shoes,” said Ballew.

More than 78 indiana cities are participating in the national night out which is now entering it’s 36th year.

