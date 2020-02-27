Evansville to Host USA Gymnastics Olympic Qualification Event

Old National Events Plaza in Evansville will be the site of the 2020 VIP Classic for Trampoline & Tumbling, one of the first USA Gymnastics Olympic qualification events in the country this year.

Competition begins Friday, February 28 at 8 a.m. and concludes Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. The event is open to the public, and single-day tickets or weekend passes are available at the VIP Classic website.

Single-day tickets are $18, two-day passes are $30, and weekend passes are $45.

Approximately 1,500 people, including 670 athletes, are expected to participate in the competition.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

