Evansville Heavy Trash Pickup Changes Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is making big changes to their heavy trash pickup schedule.

The curbside service typically takes place semi-annually, but due to changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the service will only happen once this year.

Heavy Trash Pick-up will begin Monday, June 22, and is scheduled to run through Friday, August 28.

Click here to view a PDF of all rules and changes surrounding heavy trash pickup in Evansville.

Heavy Trash Pickup Is Divided Into the Following Zones Throughout the City of Evansville:



(Map Source)

