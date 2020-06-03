CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana
Evansville Heavy Trash Pickup Changes Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is making big changes to their heavy trash pickup schedule.
The curbside service typically takes place semi-annually, but due to changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the service will only happen once this year.
Heavy Trash Pick-up will begin Monday, June 22, and is scheduled to run through Friday, August 28.
