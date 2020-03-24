CoronavirusIndianaKentucky

Evansville Health Center to Receive Funding

Tyrone Morris 3 hours ago
More money from the first COVID-19 emergency supplemental funding package Congress passed in early March is on the way to the front lines.  The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday $100 million in funds will be awarded to 1,381 health centers.

In the Tri-State, several health care centers will receive funding. ECHO Community Health Care, INC in Evansville will receive $68,390.  In Kentucky, Audubon Area Community Care Clinic, INC in Owensboro will receive $51,029.

CLICK HERE to learn more from HHS.

CLICK HERE for COVID-19 awards by location.

 

