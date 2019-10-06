Evansville Half Marathon 2019 – 1:30-1:50

The 16th Annual Evansville Half Marathon took place Saturday October 5. Nearly 1500 runners participated in this years event that took place under perfect running conditions.

All proceeds from this event go back into the Evansville community to help the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana impact the lives of children and families by providing after school care, character development, teen leadership opportunities, and much more.

Finish 1:30-1:50



Comments

comments