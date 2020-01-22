Evansville Group Aims to Open Kitten and Cat Rescue Center

One group in Evansville is working to open a kitten and cat rescue center.

This would be different than other humane society or nonprofits in the area.

It would solely focus on cats and kittens and would even go as far as rescuing these furry friends from overcrowded shelters.

Officials with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) say they just want to help Evansville with the overabundance of stray cats in the city.

The new shelter would also teach parents and children how to safely interact with cats as well as informing others on what to look out for as a general sign of help for cats and other animals.

The group is also hoping to implement a program to raise awareness of animal cruelty.

