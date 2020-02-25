Evansville Gentlemen’s Club Employee Crashes Car Into Building, Assaults Officer, Nurse

On Feb. 24, 2020, Officer Wiseman of the Evansville Police Department (EPD) was dispatched to Xcess, an adult entertainment club in Evansville, Indiana, located at 201 S Fulton Ave in reference to domestic violence in progress.

Dispatch advised that two females were fighting in the parking lot of the establishment.

When Officer Wiseman arrived at the scene, he observed a crowd of people gathered around a grey Dodge Charger that was crashed into the side of the building, which had caused damage to the exterior.

The officer also observed a female with blood on her shirt and around her nose.

According to an EPD case report, the female, who was later identified as 25-year-old Alexus Lashay Meriweather, was unsteady on her feet, had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, was making an unreasonable amount of noise, and was trying to fight with other people who were standing outside.

Officer Wiseman reportedly grabbed Meriweather, in an attempt to keep her from falling. He also attempted to ask her what had happened, though she was unable to form coherent statements in response.

Witnesses on the scene said that Meriweather had received her injuries from falling, but the manager of the adult club told a different story.

Officers spoke with the manager of Xcess, who stated that Meriweather was an employee of the business. He stated that Meriweather had came into the building with her sister and another one of their friends and that he served them each one shot of Patron.

The manager said that it was at that point that Meriweather and company went outside and began fighting, at which point Meriweather drove her vehicle into the building.

Officers observed surveillance footage that showed Meriweather in the driver seat of the vehicle, who drove forward directly into the side of the building. She could then be seen exiting the vehicle and throwing punches at nearby people.

While officer Wiseman was inside speaking with the manager, an assisting officer on the scene, Officer Forston, was smacked in the face by Meriweather twice.

Officer Wiseman returned outside at which point he placed Meriweather in handcuffs before escorting her to his car and transporting her to Deaconess Hospital for medical clearance. Meriweather refused to complete a chemical test that was requested.

Meriweather also smacked one of the nurses at the hospital in the face, and eventually had to be handcuffed to the bed so the hospital could complete their testing.

A driver status check showed that Meriweather’s driver’s license is currently suspended and that she has had numerous suspensions. Meriweather also had numerous failures to file insurance as well as one accident without insurance.

Alexus L. Meriweather was transported to the Vanderburgh County Correctional Center and booked on the following charges:

Battery – Class B Misdemeanor

Battery – Public Safety Official

Criminal Mischief

Resist Law Enforcement

Disorderly Conduct

Public Intoxication

Traffic – Driving W/ Lic Susp Prior Inf

Traffic – Op W/O Ins / Prior

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (OMVWI)

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated – Refusal

All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

