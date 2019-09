Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday Morning.

A call came into dispatch at 7:25 A.M of smoke coming from the second floor window of a house in the 800 block of Oakley Street. When crews arrived, they reported flames in the home. They have cut a hole into the structure for ventilation. No word on any injuries.

We have a crew at the scene and will update with any new information.

