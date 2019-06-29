Evansville Fire Displaces Family

An Evansville family is without a home after an early morning residential fire broke out at 210 Indian Trail.

Fire officials say crews were called to the scene just after 5 a.m. and found a fire venting from the backside of the home. Vectren crews were called to assist with a live wire in the backyard of home.

Two adults and three children escaped from the home unharmed. However, fire officials say that extensive heavy smoke damage has left the family displaced. The Red Cross has been notified and is working with the family to assist them in finding a temporary place to stay.

The fire has been classified as accidental, but the cause is undetermined at this point and is considered to be under investigation according to EFD.

Comments

comments