Evansville Fire Department Welcomes Newest Recruits

A big day for the Evansville Fire Department as new recruits are sworn in taking the oath to serve the people of the community.

The American Red Cross was filled with well wishers Friday as eight new Evansville firefighters were sworn in.

“Not many people get to realize their dream and I feel like I am,” says Chad Merkley, graduate. “These guys are going to be the future leaders of tomorrow.”

“People that call 911, they can have confidence knowing that we have the best qualified firefighters responding to their emergency,” says Chief Mike Connelly, Evansville Fire Department.

After years of applying and several weeks of training, it was the day the recruits officially earned their badge.

“It was a long time coming,” says Merkley. “It seemed like forever, but it feels like a huge accomplishment.”

For Merkley, he says his dream finally became a reality.

It became even more surreal when he received a distinguished award for his leadership during training.

“Every boy dreams about it at some point in their life,” says Merkley. “They want to do this job and it just feels great to accomplish it.”

And in front of family, friends, the mayor, and longtime firefighters, the recruits are ready to begin what they’ve set out to do and hopefully in the process, inspire other future first responders hoping to achieve the same dream.

“Don’t give up,” says Merkley. “It’s a long process. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s amazing when you finally get there. So don’t give up.”

Two of the firefighters are set to begin Saturday. The other six men will officially start on Sunday.

