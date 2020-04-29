Late Night Apartment Fire in Evansville Started by Candle

On Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m., Evansville Fire Department crews were dispatched to Shannon Glen apartments located at 428 Shamrock Court in Evansville, Indiana.

A resident at the apartment complex called 911 to report their apartment was on fire. The resident was able to evacuate without injury.

When EFD crews arrived, they found a small fire in the basement apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished in less than 5 minutes.

According to EFD, the fire is being considered accidental, caused by a candle burning too close to combustibles.

An occupant from an apartment on the floor above the fire was examined for smoke inhalation but, refused to be transported to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured as a result of the incident.

