Evansville Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Fire

Evansville Fire officials say they responded to an early morning house fire in the 2100 block of West Delaware Street.

EFD says they arrived on the scene shortly before 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say the home was under some renovation for new renters.

Officials say when they arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house.

EFD says the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area which extended into the attic.

Damage to the house is reported to be minor due to the quick response by firefighters.

The fire department says the fire appears to be accidental, but the cause is undetermined until further investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Comments

comments