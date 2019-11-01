Evansville Fire Department Battle Early Friday Morning Fire

Evansville Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of North 3rd Avenue, near West Louisiana Street around 7AM Friday morning for a structure fire.

When crews arrived, there was fire on the second floor of the structure, near the roof.

There were people inside the home that were able to escape during the fire. American Red Cross has been called to the scene.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will have more thoughout the day.

Comments

comments