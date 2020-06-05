Evansville Expansions Allow for Economic Growth

On Thursday, the Area Plan Commission approved a plan for new apartment housing at the corner of North Main St. and Franklin St., which must now be approved by the City Council.

According to Krista Lockyear, the plan is to demolish the old Buhler’s IGA grocery store. Lockyear said demolition will probably start within the next couple of weeks, and then develop it into a prominently residential living area, with commercial space on the first floor.

“It will provide 180 workforce housing units which are all income-based. 180 apartments should translate into probably another 250 or so people living in the neighborhood,” said Kelley Coures, Executive Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development.

The city also has other projects that have been completed.

The Posthouse Apartments are now finished and seeing tenants take up residency.

“Retail follows rooftops,” said Coures. “So the more people you have in a densely populated area, the more retail and commercial opportunities there are – the more jobs that you can create.”

“So you need more people living in the immediate downtown neighborhood to increase the commercial opportunities and potential job creation,” Coures went on to say.

The Hyatt Place, a hotel coming to Evansville, is also nearing completion, allowing for potential tourists to stay in the downtown area.

