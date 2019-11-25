Evansville Educator Named Elementary Principal of the Year

A Tri-State educator has received a statewide honor. Ashley Bruggenschmidt has been named the Indiana Elementary Principal of the Year.

She runs Evansville’s Sharon Elementary School and was chosen out of 12 candidates after the school received an “A” for nine out of the 10 past years.

Bruggenschmidt also fought for legislation that would require all children to wear a helmet while on an ATV after her daughter Kate Bruggenschmidt died tragically in 2015.

She will represent Indiana at the National Association of Elementary School Principals program next fall.

