Evansville Driver Arrested Following Crash

Evansville Police have arrested a man following a car accident with injuries on Friday just before noon.

Authorities were called to the scene at First Avenue and Uhlhorn.

Police say the driver was identified as 57-year-old Mark Glisson. They say he had a cut lip and was bleeding.

Officers say they discovered a large bottle of alcohol on the floorboard of Glisson’s truck.

Glisson was unable to stand, fell backwards into the street and smelt of alcoholic beverages.

Police say he became verbally abusive with medics and wouldn’t not allow them to treat his injuries without causing difficulty. Authorities had to place Glisson in four way restraints due to his abusive behavior, according to the affidavit.

He then refused to take a portable breath test. Glisson also refused to submit a chemical test while at the hospital.

Glisson has been charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal.

