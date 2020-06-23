Evansville Doctor Warns About Traveling During Covid-19 Outbreak

Vacation season is upon us and area hospitals are report seeing more locals getting the coronavirus while traveling.

“They’re returning from vacation, and many of them are getting sick at this point, so what we’re fearful of is that they’ve gone out and not properly socially distanced from others and not worn their mask, and then they’re bringing back infection to the Tri-State,” said Dr. Gina Huhnke of Deaconess Hospital.

And after months of being quarantined, people in the Tri-State area are ready now more than ever to take a vacation

“We actually have been very busy,” said Connie Corbett, president of Ambassador Travel. “As things started shutting down, we had customers ready to travel. We are seeing new inquiries coming in. People having more confidence. Ready to plan some getaways for fall. A lot of spring break vacations have been re-booked now.”

Dr. Huhnke says Deaconess is now seeing an increase in younger adults contracting the coronavirus.

She reported as many as 40 percent of their new coronavirus cases are coming from young adults

“Most of our older populations, or persons with comorbidities, are electing to stay home, so they’re not traveling, because they know they’re at an increased risk,” said Huhnke. “I think that some of our younger population has been taking some risks and wanting to go on that vacation.”

The doctor says she understands people want to get out of the house and travel, but she says it’s too soon to relax social distancing guidelines, even while relaxed on vacation.

