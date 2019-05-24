Vanderburgh County Dedicates Park Ahead of 200th Celebration

Vanderburgh County is celebrating its 200th birthday. The newly completed Vanderburgh County Bicentennial Park was unveiled at the Old Courthouse Friday afternoon.

Food trucks and music lined the streets as people got the first glimpse of the park. Officials with the park believe this could attract more people to downtown Evansville.

It’s a way to parlay the success and the rich history of the old Courthouse,” said Ben Shoulders, Vanderburgh County Commissioners President. “As well, this building … has been here for over 125 years.

[It’s] one of the most historic facilities, not only in the state, but in the country. So, what better way to have Bicentennial Park then this green space right in front of the old Courthouse.”

The old Courthouse has been undergoing renovations for the past six months to add landscaping and seating to create the park.

